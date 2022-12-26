'Splitsvilla X4': Sunny Leone loses her cool due to Moose Jattana

Mumbai, Dec 26 Former 'Bigg Boss OTT' contestant and social media influencer Moose Jattana, who recently entered the dating-based reality show 'Splitsvilla X4', was seen getting into an argument with the host Sunny Leone.

Sunny got upset with the behaviour of the contestants and she discussed the same with them. However, Moose interrupted Sunny frequently.

Sunny tried to curb Moose's interruption but became visibly upset eventually. Sunny shouted at her and said: "Are you serious right now? If you want to come here, then come! You think that I need help? Can you let me do my job?"

Moreover, Tara Prasad, who is an ex-boyfriend of Sakshi Shrivas, is entering the show to make connections with her. However, she is already close to Justin on the show which led to a fight between Tara and Justin.

Tara is a dancer, choreographer and was also seen on 'Roadies'.

'Splitsvilla X4' airs on MTV.

