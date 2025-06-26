Squid Game Season 3 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch the Final Chapter of Popular Web Series Online

Netflix Squid Game Season 3 Release Date: The final season of Netflix’s popular series Squid Game is set to premiere on Friday, bringing an end to the global phenomenon that captivated viewers across the world. The series will be available for streaming in India between 12 pm and 12.30 pm IST on June 27. Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk returns as director, writer and producer for the third and final season. Season 3 will continue from the tense ending of the second season. The previous installment concluded with Gi-hun watching his friend Jung-bae being killed by the Front Man. The story also revealed the Front Man to be Jun-ho’s brother, In-ho. With Gi-hun determined to bring down those behind the deadly game, fans can expect a high-stakes finale.

The final chapter will include returning stars Lee Jung-jae, Wi Ha-joon, and Lee Byung-hun. New additions to the cast include Park Sung-hoon, Kang Ae-shim, Yang Dong-geun, Yim Si-wan and Jo Yu-ri.

Netflix confirmed the release through its social media channels earlier this week. Viewers in the US can stream the series starting 3 am ET, while fans in other countries can access it based on their local time zones.

Squid Game rose to fame in 2021 and became one of Netflix’s most-watched series. The third season is expected to offer a dramatic conclusion to the survival saga.