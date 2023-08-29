SRK gives 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' twist to Jawan's 'Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya' song

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 29 : No party for 90s kids is complete without grooving to Shah Rukh Khan's 'Chaiyya Chaiyya'. King Khan has now come up with a new peppy track 'Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya' from his upcoming film 'Jawan' and interestingly it includes his famous 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' hook step.

"Pahle kiya Chaiyya Chaiyya re Ab kar tata thaiya Ramiya Vastavaiyaa," SRK lipsynced this catchy line while shaking a leg on the dance floor.

Take a look at the song's video in which SRK and his co-star Nayanthara are seen slaying. One can also see Sanya Malhotra breaking into a few killer moves.

Sharing the link, SRK took to Instagram and wrote, "This is not chaiya chaiya. This is #NotRamaiyaVastavaiya. This is a Jawan’s tha tha thaiya. Thx @vishaldadlani, @shilparao, @anirudhofficial, @kumaarofficial, @vaibhavi.merchant."

This is the third song from the film after Chaleya and Zinda Banda. It is sung by Anirudh Ravichander, Vishal Dadlani, Shilpa Rao and music of the song is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

SRK also informed that the film's trailer will be unveiled on August 31.

"There r so many stories behind this song….but stories r for the 31st when the trailer comes out….for now just dance with me….Full Song out now! #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu," he added.

'Jawan' is directed by Atlee and also stars Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role. Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra also star in the film which will have a cameo by Deepika Padukone. It is all set to be released in theatres on September 7.

