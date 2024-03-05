SRK poses with Javed Jaffery's daughter Alaviaa at Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding bash

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 5 : Actor Javed Jaffery's daughter Alaviaa shared a couple of heartwarming pictures with superstar Shah Rukh Khan from the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

Taking to Instagram, Alaviaa dropped the pics that she captioned, "the best," followed by a white heart emoticon.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C4GAHNfRM6v/

In the first picture, SRK and Alaviaa exude happiness as they pose for the camera in casual outfits, while another captures a sweet moment as King Khan plants a kiss on her forehead.

SRK is seen donning a black t-shirt. He completed his look with a matching black cap.

Alaviaa, on the other hand, wore a blue t-shirt which she covered with a beige shawl.

In the early hours of Tuesday, SRK departed from Jamnagar along with his wife Gauri and kids Suhana, Aaryan, and AbRam.

The three-day pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant were held in Jamnagar from March 1 to March 3.

Guests from all around the world were in Jamnagar, Gujarat to attend the pre-wedding festivities of Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani's youngest son, Anant.

Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur, Rani Mukerji, MS Dhoni, and Rohit Sharma attended the celebrations.

Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK was last seen in director Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki'. He has still not announced his next project.

