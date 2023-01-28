SRK reacts on Pathaan success says as happy as a father when he sees his child being appreciated

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan says the humongous box office success of Pathaan is making him feel like a proud father. Pathaan, which released on Wednesday, has raised Rs 313 crore worldwide till now.

The actor said he is loving it that the audience is enjoying the spy action thriller and to celebrate the movie's dream run at the ticket window the superstar hosted an impromptu #AskSRK session on Twitter.

In response to a fan’s query about how he is taking in the love coming his way, Shah Rukh said: “As happy as a father is when he sees his child being appreciated. Another fan pointed out the record breaking box office numbers of the film, but Shah Rukh said he is not concerned about the money the movie makes.

Bhai numbers phone ke hote hain…hum toh khushi ginte hain…#Pathaan (Brother, numbers are for phone… I count the happiness.) he said. Prior to the film’s theatrical release, the 57-year-old actor had organised a special screening for his family, including children Aryan, Suhana and AbRam.