SRK reveals what makes 'Dunki' special for him

Mumbai, Feb 4 Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who is basking in the unprecedented success of his recently-released action entertainer 'Pathaan', has revealed why his upcoming film 'Dunki' is special to him.

The actor shared that he has done the film because it was put together by the terrific director-writer duo of Rajkumar Hirani and Abhijaat Joshi.

In a recent social media crusade of Shah Rukh Khan, 'Ask SRK', a fan asked him "why is dunki so special for u?".

Shah Rukh replied: "RajuaRajuaRaju and Abhijaata.Abhijaat."

This is for the first time both Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan are coming together. Naturally, the film has been making a buzz since its announcement. In the film, SRK will be presented in a new avatar as he steps into Hirani's world with this social comedy.

A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, 'Dunki' is directed by Rajkumar Hirani, and it also stars Tapsee Pannu.

The film has been written by Rajkumar Hirani, Abhijaat Joshi and Kanika Dhillon, and produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan.

The film went on floors in April 2022, with the next schedule being shot extensively in Punjab.

