SRK turns 60: Akshay Kumar, Kajol, Farah Khan, Karan Johar and others extend warm birthday wishes

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 2 : Bollywood celebrities led the line of heartfelt birthday wishes for superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who turned 60 on Sunday, November 2.

From his old friend and longtime co-star Kajol to Akshay Kumar, many extended greetings to SRK, further giving a nod to his upcoming film, 'KING'.

Sharing a string of pictures with Shah Rukh, Kajol penned a witty birthday wish which read, "Happy happy 60th to a life well lived .. advice for the day! Don't count the candles.... Here's to turning 29 again. Wish all and only good things for you and yours! Happy Birthday."

http://instagram.com/p/DQisYKwgumC/

Akshay Kumar shared a rare throwback picture with the 'Jawan' star and wrote, "Many, many congratulations on your special day, Shahrukh. 60 ka lagta nahi hai vaise tu kahin se. Shakal se 40, akal se 120 ;) Happy Birthday dost. Stay blessed."

https://x.com/akshaykumar/status/1984853240668979574

Filmmaker Farah Khan also dedicated a sweet wish to SRK along with cute pictures with the actor. "Happy birthday KING @iamsrk .. rule for another 100 years," she wrote.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DQhjBqljFoP/

Karan Johar, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan in several iconic films, penned a long note for the actor. He also shared a special video, curated with scenes from their films, BTS moments and award shows.

"Bhai... the repertoire of cinema and projection of love that you have given to zillions of your fans across the globe makes you so much more than a mega movie star...it makes you an emotion...an emotion some of us are privileged to experience every day! I love you so much Bhai... thank you for being there through thick and thin and being family to Yash, Roohi, Mom and I...Always and forever...Happy Birthday!!! This Decade like every decade will be yours!!!!" a part of his post read.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DQim0OpCJtH/

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram story and added, "Happy birthday King. There will never be another."

Shilpa Shetty, while sharing a video carousel featuring their pictures and videos, gave a shoutout to the "King of hearts."

"Here's to teaching gen A to Z the true art of romance! Wishing you great health, happiness, love and success always! Love you, Baazigar O Baazigar," she wrote.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DQikFbajCX0/

Sonam Kapoor shared goofy moments with the superstar and added, "Happy happiest birthday @iamsrk."

Actor Riteish Deshmukh shared an old picture, showing him with SRK and Genelia and wrote, "To the man whose inspiration has shaped me in ways words can scarcely capture. Dearest @iamsrk..Shah Bhai I wish you best of health, happiness and life filled with love and blockbusters - you have a special place in your hearts - keep beating, keep inspiring!!! I love you!!!! Have a fantastic birthday!!!!"

Anupam Kher also extended birthday wishes to the 'Pathaan' actor and wrote, "Happy landmark Birthday my dearest #Shahrukh!! May God give you all the happiness, long and healthy life! Knowing you is a joyous and rich feeling! Your energy is infectious! This video even though is of more than 5mins of duration, but I could go on and on! Stay happy and live for another thousand years! This "sweater" look from #Mohabatien (minus the violin and hair) is specially for you on your special day! Love and prayers always!"

https://www.instagram.com/p/DQiqeg-gkf1/

Many others, like Vivek Oberoi, Tiger Shroff, Neha Dhupia, Shatrughan Sinha, Kamal Haasan, Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon, Nimrat Kaur, and his 'KING' director Siddharth Anand, also sent their heartfelt messages across social media platforms.

The teaser for 'KING' was unveiled earlier in the day, sparking an immediate and enthusiastic response from fans.

With Shah Rukh Khan in a never-seen-before avatar and Siddharth Anand's signature high-octane style, King is set to redefine the genre. The film is scheduled to release in 2026.

