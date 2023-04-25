Star Wars icon Carrie Fisher to be honoured with Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Los Angeles [US], April 25 : Late actress Carrie Fisher will be honoured with the Hollywood Walk Fame of Star.

Her star will be unveiled on May 4, Variety tweeted.

The announcement was also made on the Hollywood Walk of Fame official website,

"Fans will be over the moon to know that their favorite movie princess, Carrie Fisher will be honored with her star on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame! Carrie will join her 'Star Wars' co-stars and fellow Walk of Famers Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford on this historic sidewalk," said Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Ana added, "I am happy to add, that her star is just a few feet away from the star of Mark Hamill and across the street from the star of her legendary mother Debbie Reynolds!"

Fisher died on December 27, 2016 after suffering a cardiac arrest during a flight from London to Los Angeles. Her mother, film and stage legend Reynolds, passed away the following day from a brain hemorrhage caused by a stroke. She was 60.

The daughter of singer Eddie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds, Carrie Fisher made her film debut opposite Warren Beatty in 1975's Shampoo.

She also appeared in The Blues Brothers, When Harry Met Sally and Hannah and Her Sisters, and provided the voice of Peter Griffin's boss Angela in the adult mated sitcom Family Guy.

But her enduring fame is thanks to her role as Princess Leia in the original Star Wars trilogy, a part she reprised in last year's reboot The Force Awakens.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor