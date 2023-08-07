Stir up the patriotic fervor this Independence Day with Rakshak- India’s Brave

We have all grown up watching patriotic movies that not only ignite our nationalistic spirit but also leave us brimmed with emotions. Celebrating the essence of patriotism as we approach Independence Day, Amazon miniTV is bringing Chapter 1 of its 3-part franchise – Rakshak: India’s Braves, which are based on inspiring stories of Indian soldiers. The streaming service today dropped the teaser of its debut installment, Chapter 1, Kahani Jammu Station Ki. This suspenseful thriller is a heroic war film that highlights the bravery of Lt. Triveni Singh, a young soldier who gave his own life to protect over 300 innocent lives who were caught in the cross firing at the Jammu Railway Station. Produced by Juggernaut, and directed by Akshay Chaubey, the film features Varun Mitra, Kanika Mann, Mrinal Naval, Mrinal Kulkarni, and Mohit Chauhan in pivotal roles.

Capturing the valour of Indian soldiers, Chapter 1 narrates the story of a terrorist attack on the Jammu Station and how Lt. Triveni Singh gunned down two terrorists in direct combat and laid down his life. The teaser beautifully depicts his bravery and the heroic act. With a story of valor, love, and sacrifice, the trailer shows a brief glimpse of Varun Mitra, who plays the role of the Ashok Chakra Award winner Lt. Triveni Singh and his journey of courage.

“We feel absolutely honored to bring to audiences this inspiring story of Lt. Triveni Singh, under Akshay Chaubey’s skillful direction, with Juggernaut Production and with an incredible cast. We are extremely thankful to the Indian Army for partnering with us on this journey to bring select declassified army missions as part of Rakshak- India’s. A homage to the valiant Indian soldiers who sacrificed their lives for us, Rakshak- India’s Brave is rooted in patriotism that audiences across India can watch for free on Amazon miniTV,” said Amogh Dusad, Head of Content, Amazon miniTV.

Samar Khan, CEO, Juggernaut Productions said, “Rakshak- India’s Braves is a tribute to each and every soldier who contributed and continues to contribute towards India’s peace, prosperity, and happiness. This first story throws light on the courageous journey of Lt Triveni Singh who sacrificed his life in order to save the lives of his fellow citizens and also safeguard our country from terrorists . Through this film we intend to take the viewers to the actual incident and experience what these brave men went through. We want Rakshak to inspire as many as possible to their core and evoke a sense of unwavering respect for these real-life heroes.”