"Storm is going to erupt": Karan Johar praises Allu Arjun's performance in song 'Pushpa Pushpa'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 1 : Impressed with Allu Arjun's dance in the song 'Pushpa Pushpa' from 'Pushpa 2: The Rule', filmmaker Karan Johar lauded his performance and said "storm is going to erupt."

Taking to Instagram stories, Karan re-shared Allu Arjun's post and captioned it, "A hurricane REEL storm is going to erupt."

After the song was unveiled, Allu Arjun shared a small clip of him doing shoe drop step in the song on his Instagram handle.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "Enjoyed doing this #ShoeDropStep from #PushpaPushpa song. #Pushpa2TheRule #Pushpa2FirstSingle."

Few hours ago, makers unveiled the first single 'Pushpa Pushpa'.

Taking to X, Mythri Movie Makers treated fans with the lyrical song video and captioned the post, "Cheer and celebrate the arrival of PUSHPA RAJ with the #PushpaPushpa chant."

In the video, Pushpa Raj a.k.a Allu Arjun dances in style with a glass of tea in one hand.

The clip ends with Pushpa's iconic dialogue 'Jhukega nahi S*** (won't bow down) and Allu's shoulder shrug.

Music director Devi Shri Prasad who won a National Award for the music of Pushpa 1: The Rise, with the new song, has again created this track.

The song is released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam & Bengali languages.

Devi Shri Prasad has roped in popular singers like Nakash Aziz, Deepak Blue, Mika Singh, Vijay Prakash, Ranjith Govind & Timir Biswas to sing the respective versions of the song.

Makers of the film unveiled the teaser of Pushpa Raj a.k.a Allu Arjun recently on the birthday of the Superstar.

Making birthday more special, Allu Arjun took to Instagram and shared the teaser on X and wrote, "I thank each and everyone of you for the birthday wishes! My heart is full of gratitude. Please take this teaser as my way of saying thank you!"

'Pushpa 2: The Rule' is directed by Sukumar and also stars Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil.

The teaser shows Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj in a new avatar. Dressed in a saree, he beats goons in his Pushpa style.

The video features the Jaathara sequence from the film. Jaathara also known as Sammakka Saralamma Jaathara, is a festival to honour the Hindu Tribal goddesses, celebrated in the state of Telangana, India. Each year more than 10 million devotees visit this 4-day festival.

Maestro director Sukumar has recreated this Jaathara in the film and teaser is just a glimpse of the grand and nuanced sequence.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the film will be released on August 15, 2024. Allu Arjun, the main lead of the film, received a National Film Award for his performance in the first part.

The first part of Pushpa showcased power tussles set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling. Sukumar directed it.

The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna in a pivotal role.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan is all set to come up with the upcoming sports drama film 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' starring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles.

The film is slated to premiere on May 31.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor