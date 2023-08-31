Story of hardships and determination, Half CA continues to receive tremendous response from the viewers

Amazon miniTV, Half CA has received a lot of love and appreciation from the audience for its impressive storyline. It features Ahsaas Channa and Gyanendra Tripathi in key roles, which has been creating buzz and acquiring splendid accolades for each episode. Ever since its release, the series has received a lot of positive reviews and comments from viewers and enjoys an IMDb rating of 8.5/10. The success of the series has undoubtedly overwhelmed the entire Half CA team. So, if you haven’t already, binge-watch this web series right away since all five episodes are currently streaming on Amazon miniTV for free.

The series is based on real-life experiences and has resonated well with viewers. It has a unique take on the struggles and hardships faced by CA students while presenting a novel perspective on the difficulties and problems endured by them. The series goes deep into the journey of what it means to achieve a certain milestone, from putting in extra effort to almost giving up because of competition. With its heart-warming and relatable narrative, Half CA serves to reinforce the notion that persistence, tenacity, and an optimistic outlook are essential traits to adopt when following one's aspirations.



Ahsaas Channa who portrays the role of Archi commented on the love that is being showered on the show. She said, “I feel overwhelmed by how people have given so much love to Half CA. The series talks about the journey of CA students and has not only become one of the most talked about series but has also touched the hearts of viewers. I am grateful that the audiences are still showering their love on this and I also want to thank the audience for their unwavering support, which has made Half CA achieve remarkable success.”

Created by TVF, this young-adult drama focuses on the struggles, goals, and everyday lives of students seeking to become chartered accountants. Revolving around the story of Archie and Neeraj, the series boasts an ensemble cast including Ahsaas Channa, Gyanendra Tripathi, Rohit Tiwari, Niraj Sood, Manu Bisht, Prit Kamani, and Rohan Joshi.