'Stranger Things' actor Sadie Sink to star in 'John Proctor Is The Villain'

Los Angeles [US], October 17 : Sadie Sink, best known for her role in 'Stranger Things' is set to appear on Broadway this spring in a new comedy titled 'John Proctor Is The Villain'.

Danya Taymor, who directed The Outsiders, will direct the play, producers announced today.

The play, written by Broadway newcomer Kimberly Belflower, will begin performances on Thursday, March 20, 2025, at the Booth Theatre. The opening night is set for Monday, April 14.

"Kimberly and Danya are extraordinary talents, and I cannot wait to continue our work together," Sink said in an exclusive statement to Deadline.

"I'm very lucky to be surrounded by a team of such strong artists as I return to Broadway, bringing to life an original play we all care so deeply about."

'John Proctor Is The Villain' is set at a high school in rural Georgia, where an English class is studying The Crucible. However, the students are "more preoccupied with navigating young love, sex ed, and a few school scandals," according to the synopsis.

"As they delve into the American classic, the students begin to question the play's perspective and the validity of naming John Proctor the show's hero. With deep wells of passion and biting humor, John Proctor Is The Villain is a new comedy from a major new American voice, capturing a generation in midtransformation, running on pop music, optimism, and fury, and discovering that their future is not bound by the past."

The creative team will include scenic design by AMP featuring Teresa Williams, costume design by Sarah Laux, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Palmer Hefferan, projection design by Hannah Wailski, movement direction by Tilly Evans-Krueger, intimacy coordination by Ann James, voice/dialect coaching by Gigi Buffington, and casting by Taylor Williams.

Sadie Sink made her Broadway debut in a 2012 revival of Annie and later appeared in 2015's The Audience, in which she played young Elizabeth II.

The Booth Theatre is currently home to The Roommate, starring Mia Farrow and Patti LuPone, a limited engagement set to close December 15.

