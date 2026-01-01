'Stranger Things' spin-off to answer "remaining loose threads", makers confirm new characters, new world

Los Angeles [US], January 3 : The much-awaited finale of Netflix's superhit show 'Stranger Things' is finally out, drawing the curtain on one of the streamer's most defining runs. 'Stranger Things', which began as a small-town mystery filled with suspense, supernatural secrets, and a lot of demogorgons, clearly grew into a global phenomenon.

With the finale out now, as the journey through Hawkins comes full circle, fans have been highly emotional as they bid farewell to the show after nearly a decade. Likewise, hopes also remain high over potential spin-offs in the future, owing to certain 'easter eggs' that fans believe in.

In a recent conversation with Variety, the Duffer Brothers spilt a few beans about the expansion of the 'Stranger Things' universe, confirming work on a spinoff.

Hinting that the spin-off might offer an insight into the backstory of the Mind Flayer, Matt Duffer said, "I do want to explain, just because people's expectations go in certain directions: The spinoff is going to delve into that and explain that, and you're going to understand it. But it's a completely different mythology. So it's not a deep exploration of the Mind Flayer or anything like that. It's very fresh and very new, but yes, it will answer some of the loose threads that are remaining," as quoted by Variety.

Ross Duffer further revealed that they plan to start working on it shortly.

"We're going to start working on it again on Monday. We've been working on it on and off. We'll take a few days off. We're actually really excited, and it's very exciting to work with a clean slate: completely new characters, new town, new world, new mythology," the brothers added.

The fifth season of Stranger Things was released in three parts: Volume 1 on November 26, Volume 2 on December 25, and the series finale on December 31, which also premiered in theatres.

The final episode runs for two hours and eight minutes, making it the longest episode of the series.

