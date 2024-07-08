Sudha Kongara says she initially had trouble figuring out Akshay Kumar’s thought process

Mumbai, July 8 Director Sudha Kongara, who is awaiting the release of her upcoming movie ‘Sarfira’, has shared her experience of working with Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar in the film.

The director said that she and Akshay Kumar initially had creative differences while shooting for the film as the superstar has his own method which Sudha found difficult to work around.

‘Sarfira’ is the Hindi remake of her own film ‘Soorarai Pottru’ which starred Tamil superstar Suriya.

Talking about how the two superstars are different, Sudha told ‘Galatta Plus’, “Suriya is Suriya. I have known him for over 25 years, and it’s much easier to tell him what I want. It’s very friendly and casual. But with Akshay sir, it’s ‘sir’ first of all, and I was meeting this gentleman for the first time. Since I have no filters, it was almost similar.”

The director said that for the first six days, Akshay Kumar wasn’t happy. She said: “He was like, ‘What is this girl making me do all this rubbish?’ So then he and the producer spoke to me, and I said, ‘You do whatever you like to do, and I will tell you when it isn’t going right.”

She further mentioned that she also had to let go because she had created the perfect Maara (the protagonist) in her head, and she thought there could be nobody better than Suriya, and that’s how it had to be played.

She continued: “I soon realised that I was suffocating this actor who had his own method, so I had to let go. After six days, I showed him a cut of a particular scene, and the next day he came to me and said, ‘I have a way of performing. I have a way of doing things and a process, but this is the first time I am trying to understand what is going on in your head.”

“I am trying to give you that.’ I said, ‘Very good. I love it.’ From there, we made peace, and we had a wonderful time shooting with each other. I really enjoyed working with him. He keeps saying, ‘Isko toh filter he nahi hai (She doesn’t have a filter),” she added.

