Sukhbir to perform in Udaipur alongside Jennifer Lopez, Tiesto: It’s an honour

Mumbai, Nov 22 Punjabi singer, songwriter, and performer Sukhbir is set to perform in Udaipur alongside global names such as Jennifer Lopez and Tiesto. He calls it an honour to be a part of a “magnificent celebration”, especially with “legendary global artists”.

Sukhbir, who will be performing at a big-fat wedding of US millionaires in Udaipur, shared, “It’s an honour to bring my music to such a magnificent celebration, especially alongside legendary global artists. Udaipur’s royal charm makes this event even more special.”

The grand celebration will also feature electrifying performances by global superstar Jennifer Lopez and world-renowned DJ Tiesto, creating a spectacular fusion of international musical talent on one stage.

Lopez is expected to arrive for a special performance at Manek Chowk on Saturday.

The celebrations, centered around the wedding of Netra Mantena (Elizabeth), daughter of American billionaire Rama Raju Mantena, and American-born groom Vamsi Gadiraju, will run through November 24 across Udaipur’s most luxurious heritage venues.

The event has attracted several VVIPs, including Donald Trump Jr., who arrived in Udaipur on Friday ahead of the wedding festivities scheduled for November 23 at the iconic Jagmandir Island Palace.

This marks Trump Jr.’s first visit to the city. He landed at Dabok Airport with his girlfriend, briefly greeting the large crowd gathered to welcome him. He initially exited the airport to wave at onlookers before stepping back inside due to the overwhelming rush near his vehicle.

The pre-wedding festivities have already transformed the city into a cultural spectacle. A vibrant Haldi ceremony was held at the Taj Lake Palace, with family members and guests dancing to traditional tunes. Later, Bollywood glamour lit up the City Palace, with performances by stars such as Ranveer Singh, Madhuri Dixit, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Kriti Sanon.

The primary venue, Jagmandir Island Palace on Lake Pichola, has been lavishly decorated for the royal affair.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor