Sukhmani Sadana recalls shooting in icy weather for 'Apharan 2'

Mumbai, March 26 Actress and writer Sukhmani Sadana recalls shooting in extreme cold weather conditions for the web series 'Apharan 2'. The actress is seen playing Nafisa in the web show.

Sukhmani says: "The day I recovered from Covid was the day I had to fly down to Haridwar for my first day of shoot in 'Apharan'. I had an action sequence to do on day 1 falling off from the top of a bridge. I was so weak because of dengue and Covid during the first wave."

'Sacred Games' actress shares further about the challenges: "Everybody on the crew was also very scared that I was going to jump off the bridge though I had a harness and there was an action master, a director. But I realised that it was my true test as an actor because there are days like these when we are so shattered and physically we are so weak but still we have to do our job because that's what we are meant to do."

Recalling her experience of shooting one of the most challenging sequences of her career, Sukhmani shares: "We had a really tough time shooting in Belgrade in Serbia. It was freezing, everybody was wearing warm clothes, but I, as Nafisa, had to wear a thin chiffon saree on the top of a building.

"I remember I could barely feel my limbs and every time my shot was over, my team would come and rub my hands and feet and get me gel pads that give warmth. They got me blowers and heaters and blankets and shawls to cover me because I literally could not feel my fingers and my feet."

Sukhmani anyhow managed to face the toughest of shoot conditions. "Everybody was very sympathetic. I remember they would keep giving me hot water to drink. It's been a tough shoot, running around on the streets wearing heels, and having a stern face of Nafisa throughout. But I thoroughly enjoyed it," she shares.

Directed by Santosh Singh, 'Apharan 2' streams on Voot Select.

