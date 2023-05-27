Sunidhi Chauhan to Sukhbir Singh: Singers set stage on fire at IIFA Rocks 2023

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 27 : Bollywood singers including Palak Muchhal, Sunidhi Chauhan, rapper Badshah, Amit Trivedi and Sukhbir set the stage on fire with their electrifying performance at IIFA Rocks 2023 in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

Be it their melodious voice or stunning looks, they did it all with perfection and left everyone spellbound.

Singer Palak Muchhal arrived in style wearing a white gown and with her melodious voice took audiences on a distinct musical journey. In the pictures shared on the official Instagram handle of IIFA, the ace singer looked dreamy. The post was captioned, "Palak Muchhal takes center stage at IIFA Rocks 2023, delivering a performance that will make you groove, smile, and sing along."

Singer Sunidhi Chauhan rocked the stage with her power-packed performance. In the pictures the singing sensation donned a sultry black dress, delivering a rocking performance that will make you groove, smile, and sing along.

"Get ready to be spellbound as the powerhouse of talent, Sunidhi Chauhan graces the stage at IIFA Rocks 2023!", captioned by IIFA Awards official handle.

Rapper Badshah rocked the stage, giving an electrifying performance, with his crew. Badshah chose an overall three-piece black outfit that includes a t-shirt, jogger pants and an oversized shirt. He accessorized his look with white sneakers and men's jewellery.

"Get Ready to Groove with the King of Swag! Badshah storms the stage at IIFA Rocks 2023, unleashing his electrifying beats and sensational style, turning the night into a musical extravaganza!," IIFA Awards posted.

Amit Trivedi in his soulful voice impressed the audience with his performance. The singer can be spotted in a wine waist Coat that he paired with a matching pair of pants. He also accentuated the look with a black t-shirt and red sunglasses.

IIFA's official page wrote, "Amit Trivedi's soul-stirring compositions and melodious notes win everyone's hearts at the IIFA Rocks 2023."

Sukhbir's 'Sauda Khara Khara' at IIFA Rocks 2023 made Salman and his sister Arpita groove on the song. Superstar Salman Khan shared a video from the event on Friday in which he is seen enjoying singer Sukhbir's live performance with his sister Arpita Khan Sharma. In the clip, you can also see Varun Dhawan grooving to Sukhbir's performance.

"Bhangra meets Bollywood, as Sukhbir Singh and Iulia Vantur come together and set the stage ablaze at IIFA Rocks 2023," said another post.

The glittery award show is held every year to honour the actors, films, directors and other crafts in the Hindi film industry.

Farah Khan and Raj Kummar Rao are the hosts for IIFA Rocks 2023 this year. On the other hand, Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal will host the awards night on Saturday.

This year, several films and performances are in the run for the top titles while Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi, Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra: Part One and Kartik Aaryan's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'.

Actors Kartik Aaryan, Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Hrithik Roshan are in the run for the Best Actor Male category award.

