Suniel Shetty, Karisma Kapoor bring back 90s magic with 'Jhanjhariya' recreation on Dance Deewane 4

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 25 : Makers of Dance Deewane 4 recently unveiled a new promo, delighting 90s kids by featuring Suniel Shetty and the timeless Karisma Kapoor dancing together on stage to one of their popular songs.

In one of the latest promos, host Bharti Singh warmly welcomes Suniel Shetty and Karisma Kapoor to the stage, asking them to recreate one of their hit songs. Accepting the invitation, the two take the stage, dancing joyfully to the beloved tune of the 'Jhanjhariya' track.

Makers captioned the promo, "Behold the biggest entertainment ka tadka, kyunki Suniel aur Karisma dikaayenge apna jalwa. Dekhiye #DanceDeewane, har Sat-Sun raat 9:30 baje, sirf #Colors aur @officialjiocinema par."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Suniel Shetty and Karisma Kapoor starred together in the 1996 film "Krishna." They played opposite each other in the movie, which had moderate success at the box office. Directed by Deepak Shivadasi, the film had a pleasant soundtrack, with "Jhanjhariya" being one of the popular songs.

Earlier, Karisma Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit delighted their fans with a mini-reunion on the Dance Deewane sets.

The actors, known for their collaboration in the hit film 'Dil To Pagal Hai,' took us down memory lane as they recreated the iconic 'Dance of Envy', a video of which went viral on Instagram.

In a video shared by makers, Madhuri and Karisma showcased their charm while recreating the dance number, with Suniel Shetty cheering them on.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karisma is garnering appreciation for her performance in 'Murder Mubarak', which also starred Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, Suhail Nayyar and Tara Alisha Berry.

Suniel, on the other hand, made his OTT debut with 'Hunter Tootega Nahi Todega,' where he portrays the role of a cop alongside a talented ensemble cast including Esha Deol, Barkha Bisht, Karanvir Sharma, and Rahul Dev.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor