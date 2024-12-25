Suniel Shetty pens heartfelt wedding anniversary post for Mana, daughter Athiya calls them 'definition of love'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 25 : Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty is celebrating his 42 years of marital bliss with his wife Mana Shetty, today.

After a long courtship, the couple, who married on December 25, 1991, shared their love story with fans on social media, setting relationship goals for couples everywhere.

To commemorate the special occasion, Suniel posted two beautiful pictures on Instagram, capturing the essence of their enduring relationship.

The first image, taken from behind, shows the couple walking hand-in-hand through a lush garden. The second, equally heartwarming, shows them climbing stairs hand-in-hand, radiating love and togetherness.

Suniel captioned the post, "Happy 42nd anniversary to us wifey."

As soon as Suniel shared the touching pictures, fans flooded the post with warm wishes and congratulations. Their daughter, Athiya Shetty, who has always been vocal about her admiration for her parents, also joined the celebration.

In the comments section, Athiya dropped a heart emoji, expressing her affection for her parents.

She later took to her Instagram Stories to share a throwback photo from her parents' engagement ceremony, where Mana is seen placing a ring on Suniel's finger, both wearing garlands in the beautiful moment.

Athiya's caption read, "My definition of love. Happy Anniversary!"

Suniel and Mana Shetty, who tied the knot over four decades ago, have two childrendaughter Athiya, born in 1992, and son Ahan, born in 1996.

Their enduring relationship and mutual respect have made them one of the most beloved couples in the entertainment industry.

Meanwhile, Suniel Shetty is gearing up for several upcoming projects, including highly anticipated films such as 'The Legend of Somnath' and 'Welcome 3'.

He recently spoke toabout his upcoming work, saying, "In the coming months, I will be seen in The Legend of Somnath. I am quite excited about it. The film has already been made... only some VFX work is pending. I also have Welcome to the Jungle and a show Nanda Devi with Lionsgate."

Fans of the 'Welcome' franchise will be thrilled to see Suniel reunite with actor Akshay Kumar in 'Welcome 3', the third instalment of the popular comedy series.

The movie promises to deliver the same humour and star power that made the original a blockbuster hit.

He will also be seen in 'Hunter: Tootega Nahi Todega', created and directed by Prince Dhiman and Alok Batra.

The first season of action thriller stars Suniel Shetty in the lead as A.C.P Vikram Sinha, Esha Deol, Rahul Dev, Barkha Bisht, Mihir Ahuja, Teena Singh, Chahat Tejwani, Karanvir Sharma, Siddharth Kher, Gargi Sawant and Pawan Chopra in pivotal roles.

The 8-part episodic series is produced by Yoodlee Films - the film division of Saregama India Limited and directed by Prince Dhiman & Alok Batra.

He also has a show 'Nanda Devi' with Lionsgate, and 'Hunter 3' in the pipeline.

