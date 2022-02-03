Sunil Grover to be discharged from hospital today post heart surgery

Actor-comedian Sunil Grover is likely to be discharged today after his heart surgery. According to media reports, the ace comedian had undergone heart surgery in Mumbai and is currently in the hospital. The media reports also suggested that Sunil Grover is currently recovering in the hospital. However, the latest reports suggest that Sunil will be discharged from Mumbai's Asian Heart Institute today. ANI took to their Twitter handle to share this piece of news for everyone who were concerned for the actor’s health. Sharing this good news with all the Sunil Grover fans, ANI wrote, “Actor-Comedian Sunil Grover, who underwent heart surgery recently, will be discharged from Mumbai's Asian Heart Institute today: Hospital authorities.”

Grover is a well-known figure in the Indian television industry, having appeared on shows such as 'Comedy Nights With Kapil' and 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. He also starred in 'Kanpur Wale Khuranas' and 'Gangs Of Filmistaan' after becoming a household name.The actor has appeared in a number of Bollywood films, including 'Bharat', which actors Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. He also starred alongside actresses Sanya Malhotra and Radhika Madan in Vishal Bhardwaj's comedy drama 'Pataakha'. He also appeared in a few films, including Aamir Khan's 2008 superhit 'Ghajini', Akshay Kumar's 'Gabbar Is Back', and 'The Legend of Bhagat Singh'.Grover had two releases on digital platforms in 2021. He appeared in the controversial OTT web series 'Tandav', which starred actor Saif Ali Khan. He also starred in the comedy webseries 'Sunflower'. It is speculated that the actor will be seen in Shah Rukh's film in a pivotal role details of which has been kept under wraps.