Sunny Deol gave This acting advice to son Rajveer Deol

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 21 : Actors Rajveer Deol and Paloma are super excited about their upcoming debut film ‘Dono’.

In the interview with ANI, the duo shared how their parents reacted to their decision to make a foray into acting.

Rajveer, who is playing lead in Avnish S. Barjatya’s directorial toldabout the advice he received from his dad and actor Sunny Deol.

He said, “I think what I have learned is that characters make you a star. It's not you. And do those characters justice. People really relate to those characters. That's what makes your career, the characters you play. That’s THE main thing I learned from my dad.”

Paloma shared how her parents reacted, when she got ‘Dono’, “Our parents (Sunny Deol and Poonam Dhillon ) have done three films together. And all of them are super cute and I felt like they were amazing to watch on screen. When my parents found out that I am doing this film, they were happy for me and very excited it was long process before I got a call from Avnish that I got the film. So it meant a lot. And we went got for a lunch as a family to celebrate.”

Rajveer also reacted on his father’s blockbuster movie ‘Gadar 2’.

He said, “I really liked it. I remember seeing the first movie again before Gadar 2 was released. When it was released, the hype for Gadar 2 was more after seeing the first one again. Those scenes, dialogues and hearing those songs again. and when I saw the movie again, I mean it was such a thriller ride to see that movie again in the theatre.”

Talking about the film, 'Dono' is set against the backdrop of a lavish destination wedding, Dev (Rajveer) – friend of the dulhan, meets Meghna (Paloma) – a friend of the dulha. Amidst the festivities of a big fat Indian wedding, a heart-warming journey commences between two strangers who have one destination," read the film's description.

The film promises to be an “urban tale that celebrates romance, relationships and matters of the heart.” The film is all set to be released on October 5.

