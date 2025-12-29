Sunny Deol stands beside his father Dharmendra's photo at screening of 'Ikkis'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 29 : Bollywood star Sunny Deol on Monday attended the special screening of his late father and legendary actor Dharmendra's film 'Ikkis'.

Sunny arrived at the venue looking emotional, yet he cheerfully posed for the cameras. All eyes, however, were drawn to him as he stood beside the poster bearing his father's photograph.

Bobby Deol, too, graced his presence at the screening with wife Tanya, son Aryaman, and cousin Abhay Deol.

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, 'Ikkis' marks the last onscreen presence of Dharmendra, who passed away on November 24 at the age of 89.

Speaking to ANI, Sriram Raghavan opened up about Dharmendra's association with the upcoming war biopic, which features Agastya Nanda in the lead as Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal.

Recalling that Dharmendra was already unwell during the final dubbing sessions in October, Raghavan shared, "I met him in October. That time he was okay, but he was not too well. He did watch the first half and waited for the second half. I wanted him to see the film in its entirety. Somehow, that couldn't happen. He is not here to enjoy the work he had done, and people appreciate that. That is a regret we have."

In a few recollections, the 'Badlapur' director revealed how Dharmendra used to write dialogues in Urdu before the shoot.

"He's old school. He would write his dialogues in Urdu. And he would also write the core actor's dialogues. He was extremely well-prepared," he added.

