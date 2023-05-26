Sunny Hinduja begins shooting for next project in Allahabad

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 26 : Actor Sunny Hinduja who recently wrapped up shooting for the second season of TVF 'Aspirants' is now set for the next project for which he has commenced shooting.

The yet-to-be-announced project went on floors recently in Allahabad, pictures of which he shared on his Instagram handle.

Providing a glimpse of his exciting new journey, Sunny posted a picture from the Muhrat Pooja of his new project and expressed his gratitude for the same.

He said, 'It's my first time shooting in Allahabad so I'm excited and looking forward to this experience. The amount of love the audience have always showered on me has been extremely rewarding. I look forward to their support as we start filming this really special project."

In the picture, he can be seen holding a clapboard of his new film.

On Thursday, Sunny shared a video from shoot moments.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CsoAuCMpQp3/

Sharing the video, he wrote, "Prayagraj nagri ne prem ke sangam mein baandh diya...Hamari pyaar mohabbat wali sthiti ekdum mast hai."

Earlier, Sunny said, "It's been such a fun and memorable journey shooting for Aspirants Season 2. The amount of love fans showered on me and the show in the first season was endearing. We have tried to make the second season more special which probably the viewers will enjoy watching. As a team, we can't wait to bring the show out for the audiences."

Released in 2021, 'Aspirants' is a story of 3 friends - Abhilash, Shwetketu(SK) and Guri. The story revolves around the past and the present time where the past captures the struggle and the drama behind the making of UPSC CSE aspirants in Old Rajinder Nagar of Delhi, while the present talks about the future.

Apart from this, Sunny Hinduja will also be seen in YRF Studio's first web series "The Railway Men" along with other unannounced projects.

