Sunny Hinduja Ventures into Malayalam Cinema with 'Hello Mummy'

Acclaimed actor Sunny Hinduja is embarking on an exciting new chapter as he prepares to make his debut in Malayalam cinema. Amidst a wave of Bollywood actors venturing into South Indian cinema across various languages, Sunny Hinduja's foray into Malayalam cinema adds to the growing trend.

Best known for his remarkable performance in the hit web series Aspirants, Sandeep Bhaiya and The Railway Men, Sunny Hinduja's venture into Malayalam cinema marks a significant milestone in his career. While details about the project remain under wraps, Sunny is brimming with excitement as he gears up to commence shooting in first week of March, with Kochi serving as the primary filming location.

Sunny Hinduja says making his debut in South cinema and his thoughts on the language barriers, "I aspire to explore diverse genres of cinema and extend my reach to regional languages across India. Eventually, I aim to venture into international cinema, but I believe in commencing my journey from India. Interestingly, the director of my debut Malayalam film reached out to me with genuine affection, which touched my heart. I don't solely select projects; rather, it's the love and support of people that guide me towards my choices. I embraced this project with enthusiasm, recognizing the rich content-driven nature of Malayalam cinema. Malayalam films often engage in meaningful dialogues, which I deeply admire. When offered the opportunity to be part of "Hello Mummy," a fantasy comedy film, I was thrilled. Despite language differences, I view them as surmountable challenges, particularly since my dialogue in Malayalam language in the film is limited. The captivating script was the primary reason for my acceptance. I've heard commendable things about co-stars Aishwarya Lekshmi and Sharaf U Dheen, and I eagerly anticipate collaborating with them. "Hello Mummy" is scripted by Sanjo Joseph and directed by Vaishakh Elans."

With Bollywood actors increasingly crossing borders to showcase their talent in South Indian cinema, Sunny Hinduja's Malayalam debut underscores the industry's evolving landscape and the growing synergy between regional and national film industries.