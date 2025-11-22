Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari OTT Release: When and Where to Watch the Varun Dhawan–Janhvi Kapoor Film Online

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari OTT Release: The romantic comedy Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, starring Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, is set to arrive on OTT. Reports suggest the film will stream on Netflix from November 27, 2025. However, no official announcement has been made by the makers yet.

The film released on 2 October during the Dussehra weekend. It faced tough competition from Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1. As per Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 98.35 crore worldwide.

The story follows two former lovers in Delhi who try to reconnect. A series of mix-ups and misunderstandings lead to humour and fresh turns in their lives. The cast also includes Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra, Abhinav Sharma, Akshay Oberoi and Maniesh Paul.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is directed by Shashank Khaitan. The film is produced by Khaitan, Karan Johar, Hiroo Johar and Adar Poonawalla under Dharma Productions and Mentor Disciple Entertainment. The runtime is 135 minutes and the reported budget is Rs 80 crore. Critics have said the film delivers a colourful and enjoyable rom-com experience.

Varun Dhawan will next appear in Border 2 alongside Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Sunny Deol, and Sonam Bajwa. Janhvi Kapoor continues her success streak with Homebound, which has been submitted as India’s official entry for the upcoming Oscars.