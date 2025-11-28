Suparn S Varma Pens Heartfelt Birthday Tribute to Yami Gautam, Celebrates Her Powerful Performance In Haq

Filmmaker Suparn S Varma and the cast of Haq are receiving wide appreciation from audiences, critics, and fellow industry members for their powerful new release. Amid all the praise coming their way, Suparn took a moment to celebrate his film’s leading lady, Yami Gautam, on her birthday with a warm and emotional message.

The director, who has worked closely with Yami on Haq, highlighted how remarkable her performance has been as Shazia Bano — a role that is already being celebrated for its depth and strength. In his post, Suparn expressed how meaningful this creative journey has been for him. Sharing his admiration, he wrote, “Watching you transform into Shazia Bano and live and breathe her in Haq has been one of the greatest joys of my life.” With Haq earning strong acclaim and Yami’s performance being seen as one of her finest, Suparn S Varma continues to shine as a storyteller. The filmmaker is clearly on a winning streak, and all eyes are now on the exciting projects he will bring to the screen next.

He further added a heartfelt wish for her future, saying, “I wish you achieve all the success and love, and may the best of roles find their way to you. The cinematic legacy you will create is something I’m looking forward to in the years to come.” Signing off adorably as “Your fanboy.” Suparn Varma's courtroom drama film, Haq, is one of the most anticipated movies of 2025. Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi's film is inspired by the 1985 Shah Bano case. Written by Reshu Nath, the movie Haq is produced by Vishal Gurnani, Juhi Parekh Mehta and Harman Baweja under the banners of Junglee Pictures in association with Insomnia Films and Baweja Studios.