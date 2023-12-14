Superstar Nani extends heartfelt appreciation to his  Hi Nanna co-star Angad Bedi

Renowned Telugu actor and superstar, Nani, took to his social media platform to express his gratitude and admiration for his Hi Nanna co-star, Angad Bedi. The heartfelt message was shared on Nani's Instagram, where he commended Angad for his exceptional performance in the recently released Telugu film.

In the Instagram story, Nani wrote, "Thank you, Angad, for being as amazing as you are. For playing Aravind with so much grace and standing as a strong pillar for #HiNanna. You are a team player, and I can't wait for us to be a team again soon. @angadbedi."

Angad Bedi, making his noteworthy debut in South Indian cinema with Hi Nanna, has been receiving accolades for his portrayal of Dr. Aravind. Paired opposite the talented Mrunal Thakur, Angad's subtle yet classically romantic role has captivated audiences, contributing to the film's remarkable success.

Hi Nanna, released recently, has garnered widespread acclaim and achieved a remarkable milestone by earning over 30 crores within a week of its release. The film's success is attributed not only to its compelling storyline but also to the stellar performances of its cast, with Angad Bedi shining in his role as Dr. Aravind.

Fans and critics alike have praised Angad's contribution to the film, highlighting his ability to bring depth and authenticity to his character.