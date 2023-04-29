Superstar Rajinikanth shocked everyone by making sensational political statements on TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu

Superstar Rajinikanth was recently invited to attend the late NTR’s centenary celebrations at Vijayawada. During his speech, Rajini shocked the crowd by making some sensational political statements about TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu.

Rajini said that he had a talk with Chandrababu Naidu around 4 months ago and that the former AP CM had told him his future plans for Andhra Pradesh. In our previous meeting, Chandrababu garu had shared his vision for Andhra Pradesh till 2047. If his vision materializes as per his plan, Andhra Pradesh will be the number one state in India. As his good friend and well-wisher, I pray that God and NT Ramarao’s soul will bless Chandrababu garu to fulfill his mission for AP, the Thalaivar said.

Rajinikanth said, Chandrababu Naidu garu is a very old friend of mine. I’ve known him for 30 years. It was my friend and actor Mohan Babu who introduced me to Chandrababu garu and he had told me back then that Chandrababu garu would become a great leader. He has a great vision and round the clock he thinks about people and how to serve them. Not just Indian politics, he is well aware of world politics. Chandrababu garu is forward thinker and Deerga Darshi. He is a visionary leader with foresight.