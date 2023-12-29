Superstar Thalapathy Vijay attacked at Vijayakanth's funeral

Thalapathy Vijay, who attended actor-turned-politician Vijayakanth's funeral on Thursday, was reportedly attacked by someone from a mob of fans. A video is circulating on X (formerly Twitter), wherein Thalapathy Vijay can be seen surrounded by a sea of fans while he is entering his car. Someone from the mob of fans throws a slipper at him but Vijay doesn't look back and continues towards his car. As soon as one of his security personnel sees the slipper coming towards him, he catches it and throws it back. . For the unaware, Vijayakanth acted with Vijay in his second film and gave him the much-needed success in his formative years.While making his way to his car, he was mobbed by the fans who were gathered there. With the help of police officers, Vijay made it to his car and left the office.

Vijayakanth frequently collaborated with director SA Chandrashekar, father of Thalapathy Vijay. They worked together in a handful of films, which were successful ventures. Vijayakanth died in Chennai on Thursday following an illness. He was 71 years old. Earlier, in November, Vijayakanth was admitted to MIOT Hospital in Chennai as his health deteriorated. Widely known as 'Captain', Vijayakanth's life is marked by a successful career in the Tamil film industry. He featured in 154 movies before venturing into politics. While holding a position at Nadigar Sangam (officially known as the South Indian Artistes' Association (SIAA)), Vijayakanth brought revolutionary changes to the South film industry. He founded Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazgam in 2005.In 2006, DMDK contested in all assembly seats and bagged a lowly 10 per cent of the total vote share. However, none of the party's candidates, apart from the founder-leader came out on the winning side.