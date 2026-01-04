Surbhi Chandna is missing Mumbai's Vada Pao during her trip abroad

Mumbai, Jan 4 Just like a true Mumbaikar, actress Surbhi Chandna is missing Vada Pao during her trip abroad.

In her latest Instagram post, Surbhi revealed that after spending 15 days away from the country, she is craving for the traffic Vada Pao and some other unique things the city has to offer.

She was seen giving her own twist to actor Suniel Shetty's dialogue from the 2006 romantic comedy, "Shaadi Se Pehle", starring Akshay Khanna, Suniel Shetty, Ayesha Takia, Mallika Sherawat, and Aftab Shivdasani.

In the video, Surbhi expressed her desire to go back to her city and enjoy all its wonderful offerings.

"Day 15 abroad and you are craving Traffic Vada Pao & Khadde," the text overlay on the clip read.

In the dialogue, Suniel Shetty's character is expressing his longing for the city.

"When it Finally Hits You...Mumbai (Pink heart emoji) Vada Pao Teri Yaad Aa Gayi (sic), " Surbhi captioned the post.

On another note, Surbhi recently opened up about her journey with “Naagin”, revealing that she did not say yes to the show immediately.

As she appeared on actress Rashami Desai’s talk show, Surbhi admitted that working with ace producer Ekta Kapoor had always been high on her bucket list, which eventually made her do "Naagin".

“I don't fit the criteria….I told them that I am dying to work with Balaji but give me some other show… then they asked me to think over it and I requested some time. They were supposed to start with an actor before me, then there’s this story of reincarnation, and then comes my role in the series as the Naagin, and that’s when I instantly got into action mode," revealed Surbhi.

Rashami also took a fun jibe at Surbhi, pointing out a humorous drawback of being linked to "Naagin". “Kids come up to you and say, ‘Aunty, Naagin ban ke dikhao na," she remarked.

