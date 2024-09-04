Surbhi Chandna sends this special 'dal' for her sister

Mumbai, Sep 4 Actress Surbhi Chandna has treated her sister Pranavi with a special 'moringa dal', and the latter couldn't stop licking her plate.

Pranavi has recently embraced motherhood, and has given birth to a baby boy. Surbhi, who has 6.1 million followers on Instagram, took to the Stories section and shared a glimpse of the special cuisine she has sent to her sister.

The video shared by Pranavi features a plate with rice, moringa dal and pickle. She wrote in the caption: "My sister is the bestest. She's sent the best moringa dal ever for me and I just couldn't stop licking my plate".

Surbhi shared the video on her account and wrote: "Love".

Moringa, which is also known as drumstick, is beneficial for new mothers as it increases breast milk production, replenishes nutrients, provides calcium to the lactating mothers, and helps with blood clotting. It also strengthens the immune system, and aids in digestion.

Meanwhile, on the personal front, Surbhi tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Karan Sharma on March 2 in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The couple have been together for over 13 years.

On the professional front, she marked her TV debut in 2009 with a cameo in the longest-running sitcom 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'. After a gap of four years, she played Suzanne in the show 'Ek Nanad Ki Khushiyon Ki Chaabi… Meri Bhabhi'.

She then essayed the role of Haya in 'Qubool Hai'. Surbhi has been a part of shows like 'Ishqbaaaz', 'Dil Boley Oberoi', 'Sanjivani', and 'Naagin 5'.

She was last featured in the show 'Sherdil Shergill'.

Surbhi also appeared in the web series 'Rakshak - India's Braves: Chapter 2'. The show is set against the backdrop of the Kulgam operation, and the biographical war drama unfolds the courageous saga of Naib Subedar Sombir Singh (Barun Sobti), and DSYP Aman Kumar Thakur (played by Vishwas Kini).

Produced by Juggernaut Studios, the series is streaming on Amazon miniTV.

