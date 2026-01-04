Suriya serves as a perfect family as he gets clicked with family at Mumbai airport

Mumbai, Jan 4 Actor Suriya, who predominantly works in Tamil cinema, and his wife Jyothika were seen at the Mumbai airport with their kids.

On Sunday, the actor couple were clicked at the Mumbai airport as they stepped out of their car with their children Diya and Dev. The ‘Vikram’ actor served as the perfect family man, as he matched steps with his family, nudging them towards the airport terminal.

The actor couple and their children were dressed casually. While Suriya opted for a pastel brown coloured polo t-shirt and beige coloured pants, Jyothika kept it more comfortable with a shirt with floral pattern on the wrist and white pants.

Suriya and Jyothika are among the most documented real-life partnerships in Tamil cinema, marked by longevity rather than spectacle. They met in the late 1990s and worked together in several films like ‘Poovellam Kettuppar’, ‘Perazhagan’, and ‘Sillunu Oru Kaadhal’.

Their on-screen collaborations coincided with a growing off-screen relationship, which became public in the early 2000s. At the peak of her career, Jyothika faced sustained media scrutiny and industry pressure over the relationship, including claims that leading actresses should not openly date or marry. During this period, she gradually reduced her film appearances.

Suriya, meanwhile, continued building his career, gaining commercial and critical recognition through films like ‘Ghajini’ and ‘Vaaranam Aayiram’. They married on September 11, 2006 in Chennai in a private ceremony attended by family and close colleagues. Post-marriage, Jyothika stepped away from full-time acting to focus on family life, while Suriya expanded his work across mainstream and experimental cinema.

In 2015, Jyothika returned to acting with 36 Vayadhinile, followed by content-driven films such as Magalir Mattum and Raatchasi. In recent years, the couple has also collaborated professionally through their production company, 2D Entertainment, supporting films with strong social and character-led narratives. Their relationship arc is defined by continuity, career independence, and minimal public posturing.

Jyothika was also recently seen in the superhit film ‘Shaitaan’.

