Suriya to make Bollywood debut with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Karna?

Recreating a portion of Mahabharata with his next, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra is expected to be planning to retell the folklore of an epic saga with Karna. Going by recent reports it seems that the filmmaker is keen on Suriya playing the lead role. As per a Pinkvilla report, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra was keen on roping an experienced actor to essay this complex character. A source was quoted in these reports saying, “Karna is Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s dream project and he has been working on the subject for a while now. The filmmaker as also his producer partners believe that the film has potential to be a game changer in India as no one has attempted a film on such a complex protagonist till date. The character traits warranted a great actor who can slip from one zone to the other, and who better than Suriya to do the same.”

Needless to say, the film will be a Pan India venture that will release in multiple languages. The source also revealed that the film will be a two-part series and that Suriya too is quite keen on coming on board. “Suriya and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra have been in talks for Karna for a while now and it’s all moving in the right direction. Suriya is very excited to be a part of the two-part epic with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. It’s a historical set in the Mahabharata times with Suriya playing one of the most complex characters of his career – Karna,” the source added. If things go well then this movie will be Suriya’s first Bollywood movie and also his first collaboration with Rang De Basanti filmmaker.On the work front, Suriya is busy shooting his upcoming project Kanguva also starring Disha Patani He is said to make a cameo appearance in the remake of his Tamil movie Soorarai Pottru. The Hindi version will be headlined by Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan.