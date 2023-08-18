Sushant Rajput’s father moves Delhi High Court against film based on actor's life

Sushant Singh Rajput’s father, Krishna Kishore Singh, has moved Delhi High Court against the high court’s earlier order refusing to stay further telecast of the movie “Nyay: The Justice” allegedly based on the late Bollywood actor’s life. A single-judge of the Delhi High Court had in July refused to grant injunction on the online streaming of a film based on the life of the late actor. The application was filed in his suit against the producers and director of the film.

The court in July had said an injunction cannot be sought at this distance of time, especially when movie has already been released on a platform a while ago and must have been seen, by now, by thousands. Krishna Kishore Singh had claimed the movie violated the personality rights associated with Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR).That order has been challenged before a two-judge bench of Justice Yashwant Varma and Justice Dharmesh Sharma. The High Court has issued a notice and sought response from the filmmakers. The 34-year-old Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14, 2020.