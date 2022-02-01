'Swimming With Sharks' series reboot gets spring premiere

Quibi's reboot series of George Huang's 'Swimming With Sharks', starring Diane Kruger and Kiernan Shipka, will be released by Roku this spring.

According to Deadline, 'Swimming With Sharks' is billed as a contemporary update of the 1994 film of the same name that both celebrates and skewers the Hollywood studio system.

The Lionsgate-produced series is written and produced by Kathleen Robertson, and directed by Tucker Gates, with Chris Cowles and Liz Destro also executive producing.

Set to make its Roku debut in April, 'Swimming With Sharks' follows Lou Simms (Shipka), an intern at Fountain Pictures. She seems like a naive Hollywood newcomer, awestruck by the studios' notorious CEO, Joyce Holt (Kruger).

In truth, Lou has done extensive research on Joyce and landing this internship was no happy accident. As Lou's obsession grows, she will do anything to get close to her idol.

The show touts six 30-minute episodes and also features Donald Sutherland, Thomas Dekker, Finn Jones, Erica Alexander, Ross Butler and Gerardo Celasco.

As per Deadline, before moving over to Roku, the series was initially set at Quibi, before the mobile-only streaming venture fronted by Jeffrey Katzenberg shuttered less than a year after its launch. In January 2021, Roku acquired most of the Quibi library.

( With inputs from ANI )

