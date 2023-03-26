Sylvester Stallone wants to start painting again: "It's like writing a screenplay"

Washington [US], March 26 : Sylvester Stallone wants to revive his knack for painting.

The 'First Blood' star, revealed on Instagram that he's ready to pick up the brush once more and that it's "about time to start painting again."

"What is wonderful about painting, it's similar to writing a short screenplay, but instead of words, you use strokes and colours to tell your story," Stallone wrote in the caption.

Stallone shared his update with fans alongside a few of his works, all of which are relatively abstract, and a couple of which feature painted versions of himself and his characters, reported People, a US-based media company.

It's been some time since the 'Tulsa King' star updated followers on his additional artistic endeavors on Instagram. His most recent IG post including his art was shared back in November of 2021, when he uploaded an image of a rendition he made of the Rocky poster. At the time, he wrote, "the Rocky poster painting is just me having fun."

On the actor's Sylvester Stallone Art page, he last regularly uploaded his paintings in 2021, occasionally posing with them and offering some behind-the-scenes insight.

