Taapsee, Anurag to launch track from 'Dobaaraa' in Mumbai college

Mumbai, Aug 6 Actress Taapsee Pannu and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap will be launching the first song 'Waqt Ke Jungle' from the new-age thriller 'Dobaaraa' in a college in Mumbai to make it more relatable amongst the youth.

Bringing up the first song of the film 'Waqt Ke Jungle', the cast of 'Dobaaraa' will be visiting a college in Mumbai for the launch on August 8.

'Waqt Ke Jungle' is a melody that is sung by Armaan Malik while it has been composed by Gaurav Chatterji. The lyrics of the songs are written by Hussain Haidry. The number will capture glimpses from the film while it will take the audience deep into the suspenseful world of 'Dobaaraa'.

Taapsee, the film is directed by Anurag Kashyap and produced by Shobha Kapoor & Ektaa R Kapoor's Cult Movies, a new wing under Balaji Telefilms and Sunir Kheterpal & Gaurav Bose (Athena). 'Dobaaraa' will release on August 19.

