Tahir jets off to Delhi for Diwali celebrations with family

Mumbai, Oct 22 Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin is all set to ring in the festival of lights with his family in Delhi.

Tahir recently wrapped up the shoot of his untitled next and dived into the shoot of his next OTT project right away. Given that he hadn't had an opportunity to spend Diwali with his family for the last three years owing to his work commitments and the pandemic, Tahir decided to take off to the capital city this year, despite his hectic schedule.

Tahir said: "Celebrating festivals with the family is always exciting and overwhelming. I am so glad that this year I can manage to take out sometime and go back home. My family is absolutely thrilled that I am finally able to be with them during this time."

"Due to work and then the pandemic, I wasn't able to go to Delhi for Diwali. So this year, I was very keen to be with them," he added.

"Though it is a short trip of just three days, I am really looking forward to having a good time with my family and indulging in some festivities and good food back home."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor