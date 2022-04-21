Tahir Raj Bhasin signs a new feature film on his birthday

Mumbai, April 21 Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin is celebrating his special day doing what he loves the most - working.

Tahir, is currently busy shooting for a 'secret project' in Gujarat, which is slated to wrap up next week. He will be jumping onto his next project, a new feature film that he is set to sign on his birthday.

Says an ecstatic Tahir, "2022 has indeed started on a great note. I had three back-to-back releases which kept me on my toes. Thankfully, the responses to all the releases have been terrific and both the audience and the critics have taken note of my performances.

"That is very heartening. But before I could let all the appreciation coming my way sink in, I had to dive deep into the prep for my next project, which I am currently shooting in Gujarat."

He adds, "I am not complaining at all because this is a good problem to have. 2022 is a year that is keeping on giving and I want more. Maybe that's why I'm lucky enough to be signing a new exciting feature film on my birthday!

"I wish I could reveal details of this project but I have been asked to keep everything under wraps. The producer will make a formal announcement soon. It's a film that will be a clutter breaker and I'm really looking forward to begin shooting."

Tahir, who started shooting for the project in Gujarat earlier this month, was back in Mumbai for a quick three-day break. He was here to do a quick look test for his upcoming project and also to promote a new music video - 'Bole Tujhse' that he shot for, last month.

Adds Tahir, "Though I have come home for 3 days, there's no time to rest. My music video has come out so I had some promotions to wrap up. So, it has been quite hectic. But like I said, no complaints because the next few months look pretty exciting.

"I feel truly blessed to be getting such a variety of work that lets me explore my potential and pushes me to think out of my comfort zone."

He also has the second season of his much-acclaimed show 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein' in his kitty, which is expected to go on floors sometime in the second half of the year.

