"Take me back already" Kiara Advani as she wants to go back to vacation

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 24 : Actor Kiara Advani, on Wednesday, shared an unseen picture with her husband Sidharth Malhotra from her vacations.

Kiara took to Instagram Story and posted a picture where she can be seen walking hand-in-hand with Sidharth in a lane, donning casual outfits.

She wrote, "Take me back already."

Sidharth reposted her Instagram Story and wrote, "Back to Future #permanent booking."

On Tuesday, the couple was spotted at the airport as they returned from their vacation.

Reportedly, the lovebirds were vacationing in Kyoto, Japan. A fan account of Sidharth Malhotra dropped a picture of the couple sharing smiles with their fans.

Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan. They hosted a reception in Delhi for their close friends and later in Mumbai. Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Kajol, Gauri Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and many more celebs attended the grand reception.

They apparently fell in love while shooting for 'Shershaah', which was released in 2021.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth will be seen in his upcoming film 'Yodha'. Apart from that, he will also be making his digital debut with the upcoming web series 'Indian Police Force'.Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the series also stars Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty in pivotal roles and will stream exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

On the other hand, Kiara will be seen in the upcoming film 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'. She also has 'Game Changer' alongside 'RRR' actor Ram Charan in her kitty.

