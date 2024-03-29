Tamannaah all praise for designer Rahul Mishra; says his “creativity is pure genius”

Mumbai, March 29 Actress Tamannaah Bhatia has heaped praise on renowned fashion designer Rahul Mishra and said that his creativity is pure genius.

Tamannaah had shot with Mishra in Singapore in the designer’s exclusive bridal collection for a cover.

Mishra, who is the first Indian designer to be invited to showcase at the Haute Couture Week in Paris, took to Instagram and shared details related to the shoot, which he described as “spectacular”.

Taking to her Instagram stories on Friday, Tamannaah complimented the designer and wrote: “Dearest Rahul you and your creativity is pure genius, I had a magical time shooting for this.”

Praising the actress, he had written: “With a fascinating balance of nature and technology, Singapore became a perfect backdrop for the garments. Our pieces are typically for a global woman of today, who much like Tamannaah, is traditionally rooted but also extremely cosmopolitan in her approach to fashion.”

The designer also said he was glad to see that the vibrant and multicultural city of Singapore highlights similar values of modernity and cultural preservation.

