Tamannaah Bhatia Dazzles in Celestial Blue Lehenga, Fans Compare Her Bridal Look With Frozen Movie's Elsa

South Indian actress Tammanna Bhatia who also has done prominent work in Bollywood. She is trending on social media for her new bridal look. The actress has worked in over 80 films and has won Kalaimamani Award, a SIIMA Award, and has received several Filmfare Awards South nominations wore Gavrav Gupta's Celestial Blue Lehenga video of which is viral on social media.

On Monday, famous fashion designer Gaurav Gupta shared a Tammannah Bhatia's designer lehenga on his social media account. Fans are awestruck by looking at an image. The actor, who is dating Vijay Varma, showcased the designer's celestial blue lehenga paired with a sculpted blouse and embellished cape. Fans are awestruck by seeing her mesmerizing look they termed this look as one of the most beautiful. Another user felt that Tamannah's eyes look like she's from DUNE (A Science Fiction Novel).

Talking about the upcoming projects, Tamannaah will be seen in Stree 2 an upcoming Hindi-language comedy horror film film directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Aakash Ambani.