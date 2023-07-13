Tamannaah Bhatia joins John Abraham in 'Vedaa'

Mumbai (Maharahstra) [India], July 13 : Actor Tamannaah Bhatia is on a roll. She has come on board for Nikkhil Advani’s next directorial venture 'Vedaa'.

The film already stars John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh.

Excited about the film, Tamannaah said, "I’ve always admired the way Nikkhil tells his stories. He has a knack and this ability of his is extremely endearing. John and I also get to work together for the first time ever. It definitely will be exciting to see what my character will bring in!”

Nikkhil also expressed excitement about having Tamannah on board.

"Tamannaah has always given sensational performances. When I approached her to play this special role, I was delighted that she immediately trusted my vision for this film. My team & I are thrilled to have her with us," he said.

'Vedaa' is directed by Nikkhil Advani and written by Aseem Arora, and is produced by Zee Studios, Emmay Entertainment, and JA Entertainment.

In the movie, John will be seen playing a mentor to Sharvari and it promises some exciting action sequences.

John mentioned, "I look forward to giving my all for this project. This riveting story will definitely leave an imprint in your mind as it did for me. I am honoured to play the part and excited for kickstarting this journey."

The actors were recently in Rajasthan for the shoot. The film is eyeing a theatrical window in 2024.

