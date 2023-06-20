Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma's 'Lust Stories 2' trailer to be out on this date

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 20 : International Emmy-nominated anthology 'Lust Stories' is back with its second edition. Makers of the series, on Tuesday, announced the official trailer release date.

Taking to Instagram, OTT platform Netflix shared a new poster of the show which they captioned, "Not to be a tease, but #LustStories2 trailer releases tomorrow and we can't wait!"

https://www.instagram.com/p/CtteYH5Lg0t/

The official trailer of 'Lust Stories 2' will be out on June 21.

Earlier the makers unveiled the teaser of the new season which showcased multiple shades of lust across age groups and class, and their perspective towards the taboo subject.

The show stars Kajol, Neena Gupta, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Mrunal Thakur, Angad Bedi, Amruta Shubhash, Tillotama Shome and Kumud Mishra.

Apart from the star cast what caught the attention was the chemistry of Tamannaah and Vijay.

Produced by RSVP and Flying Unicorn Ent, 'Lust Stories 2' is a collection of films that shed light on relationships from the female lens of woman, stringing them together thematically.

Ronnie Screwvala, RSVP on bringing to the audiences 'Lust Stories 2' earlier said in a statement,"We are proud to bring to our audiences the second edition of our Emmy Nominated anthology, Lust Stories 2. We have seen all our films that we have done with Netflix like Mission Majnu, Lust Stories, Paava Kadhaigal, Raat Akeli Hai and Dhamaka, being recognized and loved by a global audience, making it the ideal platform for Lust Stories 2. Working with Netlfix and Ashi Dua once again on this much loved anthology made the entire process that much better and we can't wait for our audiences to see the film"

The official streaming date of 'Lust Stories 2' is still awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor