Tamil actor Prabhu passes away due to cancer

Tamil actor Prabhu, who featured in many supporting roles, passed away due to cancer. He breathed his last after battling stage four level cancer. However, he couldn't survive despite a lot of effort. Prabhu was undergoing treatment for cancer at a government hospital. However, his health worsened despite the treatment and doctors declared him dead. Imman came forward to receive the mortal remains and also performed the last rites.

D Imman took to Twitter and offered condolences to the late actor. He shared a few photos of Prabhu and wrote, "Actor Prabhu (Padikathavan and numerous other films) is no more with us. He suffered from stage 4 cancer and ascended to the other world this morning (14 June). Doctors, Nurses, and social activists tried their level best to retrieve him. But couldn’t. Rest in peace brother. My Heartfelt condolences.” It has also been reported that Imman had helped the actor financially to get treatment for his ailments.