Tamil actor Simbu's vehicle runs over a 70-year old man, driver arrested

Car connected to Tamil star Silambarasan aka Simbu ran over a homeless guy on Wednesday night Simbu's driver has been detained in connection with the accident. The 70-year-old victim, who suffered injuries to head, hip, and legs, was rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to the injuries.The accident took place in Chennai around 8.30pm on Wednesday night. The victim, a 70-year-old pavement dweller named Munusamy, was crawling across the road when the Innova car owned by Simbu ran over him while trying to negotiate a turn.

In CCTV footage of the incident that has been shared on social media, the car is then seen fleeing the scene without stopping. Bystanders can be seen running after the car in the footage. Munuswamy was taken to the Government Royapettah Hospital by bystanders, where he died later on Wednesday night. As per a report by DTNext, the police have arrested the car's driver Selvam. Simbu is the son of yesteryear actor T Rajendar. The police have not clarified if Simbu, Rajendar, or any of the members of their family were in the car at the time of the accident. The family is yet to comment on the matter.Simbu began his career as a child artiste in films directed by his father before his breakthrough leading role in Kadhal Azhivathillai (2002). His greatest success so far has been Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa, which is considered a cult classic in Tamil.

