Tamil film legend Bharathiraja says he's recovering well

Chennai, Aug 27 Legendary Tamil film director Bharathiraja, who has been admitted to a private hospital in the city after he faced an health issue, said on Saturday that he is on the road to recovery and urged people not to visit him at the hospital as visitors are not allowed.

In a statement that his son Manoj Bharathi shared on social media, Bharathiraja, who is known for several cult classics in Tamil, including the Sivaji Ganesan-starrer 'Mudhal Mariyadhai', said, "My dear Tamil people, I am your beloved Bharathiraja. I was admitted to hospital recently due to an health issue, and I am recovering due to the excellent treatment and kind care of doctors and medical staff.

"I humbly request all my loved ones not to come to see me in person as visitors are not allowed in the hospital. I hope to get well soon and meet you all in person.

"I would like to express my sincere gratitude to all those who have kindly inquired and prayed for my recovery in person, over the phone and online after hearing the news of my admission to the hospital. See you all soon. With love, Bharathiraja."

Several people have been concerned ever since the director got admitted to the hospital for treatment. Actress Radhika, who was introduced by Bharathirajaa in the Tamil cult classic 'Kizhakke Poghum Rail', had recently lit candles and offered prayers for the director at a church in France.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor