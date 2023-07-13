Tamil Nadu: Chief Minister Stalin Criticised For Visiting #MeToo Accused Vairamuthu On His Birthday

Chief Minister MK Stalin today (13 July) visitedthe house of #MeToo accused poet and lyricist Vairamuthu to greet him on the occasion of his 70th birthday.Vairamuthu has been accused of sexual harassment by more than 15 women since 2018, with singer Chinmayi Sripada being the most vocal about it.Reacting to the meeting, Sripada wrote,"The Chief Minister of Tamilnadu personally visits the home of a man accused by several women of sexual harassment to wish him on his birthday; I, as a multiple award winning singer and voice over artiste, face a work ban by the Tamil Film Industry since 2018, for naming this poet as a molester in the MeToo movement.

"5 bloody years almost and counting because the legal process is your bigger punishment; almost like they say, ‘How dare you seek justice?!’"A molester and a poet was born several decades ago and decided he can lay his hands on any woman, threaten her to silence with his closeness to multiple politicians especially the DMK. He gets awarded multiple Padma awards and the Sahitya Natak Akademi award plus multiple National Awards.

"This is the power that this man has and people asked why I and many other women didn’t speak up earlier."For all the speeches that politicians in Tamilnadu go on about, for safety for women this is a crying shame. Of course they will all go stone cold silent when Vairamuthu’s topic is brought up...."Sripada had earlier slammed Chief Minister Stalin for being silent about Vairamuthu while supporting the wrestler's protest against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.