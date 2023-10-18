Tamil Nadu government denies 7am shows for Thalapathy Vijay's film Leo

In disappointing news to fans of Thalapathy Vijay, the Tamil Nadu government has refused to change its decision on the ban on the early morning shows in Tamil Nadu. Despite repeated efforts by the producers, the government has refused to make an exception for Leo by allowing special fan shows. Justice Anita Sampath, who heard the case on October 17, left the decision to the Tamil Nadu government asking the reconsider their decision about the 7 am shows. After the makers held several discussions with government officials on Tuesday, the government passed its final order today, October 18.

Earlier, the makers of 'Leo' requested the government to permit theatres to hold 4 am and 7 am shows on October 19 and 7 am shows from October 20 to 24. The government considered the request and allowed theatres to hold five shows per day for six days, as opposed to the usual four shows per day. Currently, theatres are only allowed to run four shows per day except for Sundays and holidays. The theatres are required to take permission from the government, in case they want to add more shows. Even then, the first show cannot begin before 9 AM. The producers of 'Leo' then approached the Madras High Court requesting early morning shows. However, the court left the decision to the Tamil Nadu government. Now, the government has taken the final decision on 'Leo's' show timings. They did not give permission for the 7 am show. Hence, the first show for 'Leo' will begin at 9 am across the state. Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, 'Leo' is an action thriller. Though the film is having a 9 am release in Tamil Nadu, it will have early screenings in other states including Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.