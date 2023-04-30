Tamil producer SS Chakravarthy passes away due to cancer

Tamil producer SS Chakravarthy passed away on Saturday, April 29. He breathed his last at a private hospital in Chennai where he was undergoing treatment for cancer. His last rites will take place in Chennai. Chakravarthy has been credited with producing many Ajith Kumar-starrer movies. He worked as a producer in around 15 Tamil movies in his career. He has bankrolled several projects for several other actors, including Vikram and Simbu. Some Ajith Kumar movies Chakravarthy worked on were Raasi, Vaali, Citizen, Red, Ji, Varalaru and Anjaneya.

Filmmaker Arvindh Srinivasan penned a heartfelt tribute on Twitter after SS Chakravarthy's death. In the caption he wrote, 'Producer SS Chakkaravarthy died of cancer this morning. His banner Nic Arts was elevated Ajith sir's career to stardom with back to back hits. Varalaru (Godfather) is his last association with Ajith sir. He was the producer who gave chances to the directors like SJ Suryah, AR Murugadoss, VZ Dorai, Saravana Subbiah, Ram Satya (Singam Puli) & Panneerselvam. He acted in Vilangu as police officer and got appreciation for his performance. In his recent interview he was hoping to give a comeback in production. May his soul RIP# sschakkaravarthy, #nicarts, #AjithKumar , #ThalaAjith.'The last film SS Chakravarthy produced was the 2015 movie Vaalu which was a romantic comedy and starred Silambarasan along with Hansika Motwani.